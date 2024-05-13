This smallcap stock has zoomed 30% in 2 days on heavy volumes

Shares of D-Link (India) hit a record high of Rs 404.35, as they surged 19 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company announced dividend of Rs 13 per share, including a special dividend of Rs 5 per share. In past two trading days, the stock of smallcap networking products provider company has zoomed 30 per cent. It surpassed its previous high of Rs 364.95 touched on September 5, 2023.

