This smallcap stock has zoomed 30% in 2 days on heavy volumes

D-Link (India)'s board on Saturday recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share and a special dividend of Rs 5 per equity share totalling to Rs 13 per equity share for FY24.

Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of D-Link (India) hit a record high of Rs 404.35, as they surged 19 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company announced dividend of Rs 13 per share, including a special dividend of Rs 5 per share. In past two trading days, the stock of smallcap networking products provider company has zoomed 30 per cent. It surpassed its previous high of Rs 364.95 touched on September 5, 2023.

At 02:34 pm; D-Link (India) was quoting 18 per cent higher at Rs 401, as compared to 0.16 per cent rise in the
First Published: May 13 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

