Shares of PTC Industries (PTC) hit a new record high of Rs 14,950 as they surged 19 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, extending its past seven days' rally on strong outlook. The stock of the smallcap company was quoting higher for the eighth straight trading day. It has zoomed 87 per cent from its previous week's low of Rs 8,004.55, touched on June 4.

In the past four weeks, the market price of the company has more than doubled, up 101 per cent, from Rs 7,420. In the past four years, PTC Industries