This smallcap stock has zoomed 43% in 2 days; Quant MF buys 0.52% stake

On Thursday, June 20, Quant MF acquired 120,000 shares, representing 0.52 per cent stake in HCIL, for Rs 5.44 crore

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

Shares of Heubach Colorants India (HCIL) has rallied 19 per cent to Rs 558 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day trade, extending its previous day’s surge after Quant Mutual Fund (MF) bought less than 1 per cent stake in the company via open market.

In past two trading days, the stock of the dyes & pigments company has zoomed 43 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 0.18 per cent at 23,609 at 09:25 am. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 654.90 on January 3, 2024.

On Thursday, June
First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

