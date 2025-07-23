Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / This spirit-maker stock is high on momentum; check name, strategy here

This spirit-maker stock is high on momentum; check name, strategy here

The share price of this alcoholic-beverage maker has rallied 21% in the last 9 trading sessions; technical chart suggests a potential upside of another 17% from here.

Market rally, bull, markets, stocks, economy, growth
premium

Globus Spirits stock outlook: Tech chart hints at likely target of ₹1,307. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The share price of this alcoholic-beverage maker has witnessed a steady 21 per cent rally in the 9 trading sessions, after the stock broke above its short-term 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) on the back of a sharp spike in trading volumes on July 11, 2025.  The stock in focus is Globus Spirits - well-known for its alcoholic beverage brands such as - Ghoomar, Heer Ranjha, White Lace, GR8 Times, TERAI India Dry Gin, County Club and French Castle among others. Globus Spirits stock has gained 17.5 per cent thus far in July. In comparison, the NSE Nifty has slipped
Topics : Globus Spirits Liquor firms Market technicals Trading strategies Market trends stock market trading stock market bets Stock ideas Stock tips technical calls technical charts stocks technical analysis Stocks to buy stock market rally
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon