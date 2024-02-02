This state-owned civil construction stock has zoomed over 100% in 1 month

Shares of NBCC (India) hit a record high of Rs 167.95, as they rallied 18 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade on strong order inflows. The stock of state-owned civil construction company surpassed its previous high of Rs 145.65 touched on November 8, 2017.

In past one month, the market price of NBCC has zoomed 108 per cent after the company bagged multiple orders worth Rs 694 crore during in January 2024. Since April, thus far in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), the stock price of the company has skyrocketed by 375 per cent from a level of