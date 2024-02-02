Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

This state-owned civil construction stock has zoomed over 100% in 1 month

Thus far in the financial year FY24, the stock price of NBCC (India|) has skyrocketed by 375 per cent.

Nifty, market, sensex, stocks, investors, growth
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of NBCC (India) hit a record high of Rs 167.95, as they rallied 18 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade on strong order inflows. The stock of state-owned civil construction company surpassed its previous high of Rs 145.65 touched on November 8, 2017.

In past one month, the market price of NBCC has zoomed 108 per cent after the company bagged multiple orders worth Rs 694 crore during in January 2024. Since April, thus far in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), the stock price of the company has skyrocketed by 375 per cent from a level of

Also Read

NBCC soars 13%, hits 52-week high on Rs 180-cr order win, MoU with govt

Stocks to Watch today, Sep 28: Adani Ports, Apollo Hosp, NBCC, Zee, KEC

Stocks to Watch on Aug 29: RIL, Adani, Indiabulls Housing, SJVN, APL Apollo

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

VIP Ind, NBCC: 5 small-caps to accumulate despite indices staying fragile

Stocks to watch on Feb 2: Indian Hotels, Hero Moto, Eicher, NMDC, RITES

A 5,800% renewables stock surge has some Indian investors worried

India equity-focused investment trusts in Japan grow 11% in January

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 750 pts; NBCC, SJVN, GMR Infra zoom up to 16%

Bull Spread strategy for IndiGo Feb expiry amid strength on daily charts

Topics : Buzzing stocks NBCC (India) stock market rally Construction sector housing sector Market trends stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon