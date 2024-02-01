Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

This state-owned housing finance stock has zoomed 305% in past 1 year

Shares of HUDCO rallied 10 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 189.65 in Thursday's intra-day trades on the back of near two-fold jump in average trading volumes.

Govt to sell 8% stake in Hudco via offer for sale; may get Rs 720 crore
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) hit a new high of Rs 189.65, as they rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trades amid heavy volumes. 

At 12:37 PM; the stock of state-owned financial institution company was quoting 5 per cent higher at Rs 180.60 after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen) close to achieving target of 30 million houses, additional 20 million targeted for next 5 years. The government will launch a housing scheme for the deserving middle class to buy or build their own houses. 

"Our government will

Also Read

HUDCO hits new peak, up 13% on Rs 14500 cr financing pact with Gujarat govt

Hudco plunges 9% as govt begins partial stake sale via OFS at discount

HUDCO rallies 14% on heavy volumes; zooms over 100% since November

HUDCO zooms 20% on heavy volumes; stock up 51% from OFS price in 2 months

Hudco hits over 5-yr high; stock zooms 95% since April on positive outlook

FM Sitharaman's interim Budget extends tax benefits in IFSC till March 2025

Godrej Consumer Products soars 12%, hits new high on Ebitda beat in Q3

Paytm dips 20% post RBI move; brokerages see more downside going ahead

India's big yr for bonds starts with best Jan since 2019 on foreign inflows

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks flat; PSU banks rally post interim Budget

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends HUDCO housing sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon