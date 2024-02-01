This state-owned housing finance stock has zoomed 305% in past 1 year

Shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) hit a new high of Rs 189.65, as they rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trades amid heavy volumes.

At 12:37 PM; the stock of state-owned financial institution company was quoting 5 per cent higher at Rs 180.60 after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen) close to achieving target of 30 million houses, additional 20 million targeted for next 5 years. The government will launch a housing scheme for the deserving middle class to buy or build their own houses.

"Our government will