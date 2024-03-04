This state-run power generation large-cap has zoomed 102% so far in FY24

The Centre holds a 100 per cent stake in Neepco, which operates and maintains power stations in the Northeast region, and 75 per cent in THDC

Shares of NTPC rallied 4 per cent to hit a fresh high of Rs 354 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. The rally comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone today for the power company's various projects worth Rs 30,023 crore.

Thus far in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), the stock price of NTPC has more than doubled or zoomed 102 per cent.

At 09:39 am; NTPC was trading 2.5 per cent higher at Rs 350.50 as compared to a 0.07 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

The counter saw huge trading volumes