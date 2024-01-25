Sensex (    %)
                        
Stock from Madhuri Madhusudan Kela's portfolio has zoomed 54% in 2 months

According to shareholding pattern data, Madhuri Madhusudan Kela, the wife of ace investor Madhusudan Kela, held 2.94 million equity shares or 5.85 per cent stake in Sangam (India) at the end of Q3

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Shares of Sangam (India) surged 7 per cent on BSE to hit a record high of Rs 491 in Thursday’s otherwise weak market amid heavy volumes.

The stock of the textiles and apparel company surpassed its previous high of Rs 488.40 touched on January 8. In the past two months, the stock has zoomed 54 per cent.

The counter saw large trading volumes today with a combined 2.42 million equity shares, representing 4.8 per cent of total equity, changing hands on the NSE and BSE till 11:59 am. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.73 per cent at

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

