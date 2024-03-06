This stock zoomed 164% in 2 months on plans of stock split; up 816% in FY24

Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies (WRTL) hit a new high of Rs 7,090, and were locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit in an otherwise slippery market after the company fixed March 16, 2024 as the 'Record Date' for 1:5 stock split.

In comparison, at 11:01 am; the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.22 per cent, while the S&P BSE Midcap and the S&P BSE Smallcap index slipped 1.4 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively.

The stock of the power generation company was trading higher for the sixth straight day, and has rallied 34 per cent during the period. In