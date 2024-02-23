Sensex (    %)
                        
This Tata group hotel stock has zoomed 100% in one year

Shares of Indian Hotels Company hit a new high of Rs 602.75, up 4% on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade

Indian Hotels Company
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Shares of Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) hit a new high of Rs 602.75, up 4 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, in an otherwise range-bound market, on healthy business outlook. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 73,224 at 10:48 AM.

The stock of the Tata group company was quoting higher for a sixth straight trading day and has rallied 14 per cent during the period. In the past one month, Indian Hotels has outperformed the market by surging 28 per cent as compared to 4 per cent rise in the Sensex. Further,

Topics : Buzzing stocks Indian Hotels Company Markets stock market trading Market trends

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

