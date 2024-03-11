This Tata Group stock has zoomed 210% in FY24; enters top 50 mcap list

Shares of Trent hit a new high of Rs 4,243.65 as they rallied 7 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, in an otherwise weak market, on expectation of strong earnings growth. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 4,098 touched on February 19, 2024. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.4 per cent at 73,841 at 11:23 am.

A sharp rally in the stock price pushed Trent in the list of top 50 most valuable companies in terms of market capitalisation (market cap). The company's market cap crossed Rs 1.5 trillion-mark for the first