This Tata group stock has zoomed over 100% since April; do you own it?

Shares of Tejas Networks (Tejas) hit a record high of Rs 1,413.70 as they rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade on a healthy outlook. In the past four trading days, the stock of the Tata group company has bounced back 40 per cent from its recent low of Rs 1,007.60 touched on Wednesday, June 6.

Since April, thus far in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the market price of Tejas has more-than-doubled, zooming 116 per cent from a level of Rs 656 hit on March 28. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 4 per cent