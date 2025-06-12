Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / This tech indicator turns positive for these 3 IT stocks; details here

This tech indicator turns positive for these 3 IT stocks; details here

Infosys, Persistent Systems and Mphasis are likely to trade with a favourable bias as a key momentum indicator - the MACD has turned positive on the technical charts for these 3 IT stocks.

Technical charts suggest a likely favourable trend for Infosys, Persistent Systems and Mphasis shares.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

There is a common factor between these 3 IT stocks - Infosys, Persistent Systems, Mphasis, at present, which signals a likely positive bias for the shares. Technical chart shows that the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) line has crossed over the signal line, thus indicating a 'Buy' alert for these 3 IT stocks.  Technically, MACD is a key momentum oscillator which helps in identifying the direction or potential trend reversals for the particular index or stock. The MACD is a combination of two moving trend lines, including the MACD line and the Signal line, based on the 9-day Exponential Moving
