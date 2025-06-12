There is a common factor between these 3 IT stocks - Infosys, Persistent Systems, Mphasis, at present, which signals a likely positive bias for the shares. Technical chart shows that the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) line has crossed over the signal line, thus indicating a 'Buy' alert for these 3 IT stocks. Technically, MACD is a key momentum oscillator which helps in identifying the direction or potential trend reversals for the particular index or stock. The MACD is a combination of two moving trend lines, including the MACD line and the Signal line, based on the 9-day Exponential Moving