This telecom stock nearly doubled in 4 months on institutional buying

Shares of Vodafone Idea hit a 22-month high of Rs 14.45 on the BSE in the intraday trade on Friday, recording positive monthly returns for seven straight months

Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 11:12 AM IST
Follow Us
Shares of Vodafone Idea (Vi) hit a 22-month high of Rs 14.45, gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, in an otherwise subdued market. Thus far during the eight trading days of November, the stock of the telecom services provider has rallied 22 per cent on expectation of fund infusion by its promoters and on the back of institutional buying.  

By comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.22 per cent at 10:22 AM. The benchmark index has gained 1.2 per cent so far this month.

The stock was quoting at its highest level since January 10, 2022. Besides, Vi has recorded positive monthly returns ifor seven straight months.

Topics : Buzzing stocks Vodafone Idea Markets stock market trading Market trends Voda idea

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 10:57 AM IST

