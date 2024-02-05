This tourism finance stock nearly doubled in 1 month; Quant MF buys stake

Shares of Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI) hit a record high of Rs 247.25, surging 18 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes.

In the past two trading days, the stock of financial institution has rallied 26 per cent after Quant Mutual Fund bought 600,000 shares, or 0.66 per cent stake, in TFCI on Friday, February 2, via bulk deal on the NSE. The mutual fund bought the shares at price of Rs 208.57 per share, exchange data shows.

In the past one month, the stock price has been nearly doubled, zooming 97