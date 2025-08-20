Timely execution of new capacities essential for gains in NTPC stock

India’s biggest power generation company, NTPC, is set to play a key role in energy transition by transforming into a diversified generator.

As announced at its annual investor meet, the state-owned firm has raised its capacity target to 149 Gw by FY32 (versus 130 Gw earlier), from the current operational 83 Gw. It has a massive capex outlay of ₹7 trillion.

The power utility is aiming to add 26-27 Gw of thermal coal capacity, and 60 Gw renewable energy (RE) capacity by FY32 mainly through its listed subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy, which has contracted and awarded capacity of over 23