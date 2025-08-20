Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 09:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Timely execution of new capacities essential for gains in NTPC stock

Timely execution of new capacities essential for gains in NTPC stock

The power utility is aiming to add 26-27GW of thermal coal capacity, and 60GW renewable energy (RE) capacity by FY32 mainly through listed subsidiary

NTPC plans to tender out another 10 Gw of coal projects in FY26 (mostly brownfield) and has plans for an additional 11 Gw of RE capacity. | File Image

Devangshu Datta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

India’s biggest power generation company, NTPC, is set to play a key role in energy transition by transforming into a diversified generator.
 
As announced at its annual investor meet, the state-owned firm has raised its capacity target to 149 Gw by FY32 (versus 130 Gw earlier), from the current operational 83 Gw. It has a massive capex outlay of ₹7 trillion.
 
The power utility is aiming to add 26-27 Gw of thermal coal capacity, and 60 Gw renewable energy (RE) capacity by FY32 mainly through its listed subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy, which has contracted and awarded capacity of over 23
