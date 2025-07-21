Monday, July 21, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tracking flows: FPIs offloaded IT, FMCG stocks in H1CY25, shows data

Tracking flows: FPIs offloaded IT, FMCG stocks in H1CY25, shows data

The period saw total net FPI outflows amounting to ₹77,898 crore. IT stock saw selling to the tune of ₹30,600 crore, while FMCG saw pullout of ₹18,178 crore

Despite widespread selloffs, certain sectors found favour among overseas funds

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers in the Indian equity market during January–June 2025, with significant outflows from the IT, FMCG, and power sectors.
 
The period saw total net FPI outflows amounting to ₹77,898 crore. IT stock saw selling to the tune of ₹30,600 crore, while FMCG saw pullout of ₹18,178 crore.
 
Analysts attribute the sustained selling in IT and FMCG primarily to stagnant revenue growth impacting investor sentiment in these industries.
 
Despite widespread selloffs, certain sectors found favour among overseas funds.
 
They purchased telecom shares worth ₹26,685 crore and financial services shares worth ₹13,717 crore.
 
