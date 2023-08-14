Trading strategies for Adani group stocks amid Auditor's resignation

Shares of Adani group, owned by billionaire Gautam Adani, plunged close to 3 per cent on Monday following the resignation of auditor Deloitte. Also, the stock market regular Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is due to submit its review report to the supreme court of India over the allegations levelled by US-based Hindenburg Research.

Adani Adani Enterprises hits new monthly low plunging close to 3 per cent, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone experienced a gap-down opening on Monday. All Adani group shares were seen trading in red, with sentiment returning to uncertainty.