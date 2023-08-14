Confirmation

Trading strategies for Adani group stocks amid Auditor's resignation

Barring Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, no other group company of Adani shows a favorable trend in the present technical structure,

Adani, Adani Group
Web Exclusive Premium

Adani group

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Shares of Adani group, owned by billionaire Gautam Adani, plunged close to 3 per cent on Monday following the resignation of auditor Deloitte. Also, the stock market regular Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is due to submit its review report to the supreme court of India over the allegations levelled by US-based Hindenburg Research.

Adani Adani Enterprises hits new monthly low plunging close to 3 per cent, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone experienced a gap-down opening on Monday. All Adani group shares were seen trading in red, with sentiment returning to uncertainty. 

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

