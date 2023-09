First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 10:53 AM IST

Sebi asks MCX to put launch of new commodity derivative platform on hold

FTSE Russell bond index not to include India, wk after JPMorgan's inclusion

MCX slips 9% as Sebi stops launch of new commodity derivative platform

Mkt regulator Sebi puts MCX's impending transition to new CDP in abeyance

Nifty50 Index: Breaching 19,910 to unlock exciting phase of price discovery

Nifty Metal to be range-bound; Pharma index bullish with need for caution

Nifty Pharma likely to weaken in near-term; adopt sell on rise approach

JBM Auto cracks 15% as investors book profit after a 51% rally in 12 days

Domestic stock market have logged smart gains so far in the calendar year 2023, and climbed to record high levels overcoming several headwinds along its way.

5 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com