Transfer of NSE shares to get faster with streamlined new mechanism

Top bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE) has streamlined the process for transferring its shares, significantly reducing the time required.

What previously took three to four months can now be completed in less than a week, according to industry experts.

Starting March 24, activation of NSE’s ISIN — a unique global code for securities trading and settlement — will enable this faster process.

This change is expected to enhance liquidity, increase trading volumes, reduce lot sizes and boost interest in NSE shares within the unlisted market. Already, the exchange has over 20,000 shareholders.

“The ISIN of NSE will be activated/unfrozen effective