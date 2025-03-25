Trent: Still a pricey bet on fast fashion retail, stays in top picks

The stock of fashion and lifestyle retailer Trent has been one of the biggest losers among index stocks in the last six months. The company's stock price is nearly 38 per cent below its all-time high of Rs 8,345, scaled on October 14 last year. The stock closed at Rs 5,063 on Monday and was up about 3 per cent on Tuesday at around Rs 5,200.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index is down around 10 per cent from its all-time high in September last year. The sharp decline in Trent’s share price from its all-time high is attributed