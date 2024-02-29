Sensex (    %)
                        
Triveni Turbine hits new high; zooms 41% in 18 days post Q4 results

A combined 8.98 million equity shares representing 2.8 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

Shares of Triveni Turbine hit a new high of Rs 499.40, as they surged 7 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade in an otherwise range-bound market. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 498.30 touched on Wednesday. Since February 6, in the past 18 trading days, the stock has zoomed 41 per cent after the company reported healthy December quarter (Q3FY24) results and robust outlook.

At 03:03 pm; Triveni Turbine was quoting 6 per cent higher at Rs 495, as compared to 0.02 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

