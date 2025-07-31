Trump tariffs to hit exports; 7% upside in Nifty till Dec '25: Satish Menon

US President Donald Trump's order to impose 25 per cent tariffs on India, along with penalties for energy and defence purchases from Russia, could severely hurt Indian exports, says Satish Menon, executive director at Geojit Financial Investment. In an email interview with Nikita Vashisht, Menon shares insights on what's holding the markets back, why FIIs are selling, and Nifty50's latest targets in this backdrop. Edited excerpts:

What is holding the markets from resuming their uptrend? What are your Nifty targets for FY26?

Markets are currently concerned about weak Q1 earnings and a faltering trade deal discussion between the US and