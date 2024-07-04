Business Standard
Tyger Capital plans to list shares on Indian stock exchanges by next year

Gaurav Gupta said that in keeping with growing business, company expects to take on board 600 people in the current financial year as it is opening 60-65 new branches for broadening its network

Gaurav Gupta, MD & CEO, Tyger Capital
Gaurav Gupta, MD & CEO, Tyger Capital

Abhijit Lele Dev Chatterjee
Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bain Capital-backed Tyger Capital is planning to list its shares on the Indian stock exchanges by the next financial year and is targeting to grow its assets under management by four times to Rs 20,000 crore in five years from Rs 5,000 crore now, Gaurav Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Tyger Capital, said.

In an exclusive interview, Gupta said that in keeping with growing business, the finance company expects to take on board 600 people in the current financial year as it is opening 60-65 new branches for broadening its network in the country.

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

