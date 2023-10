First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 10:05 AM IST

Shares of tyre companies were in demand and rallied up to 11 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after Ceat reported strong earnings for the second quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q2FY24).

