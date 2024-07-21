Union Budget 2024 fears unsettle broad market: Stress lines appear

Benchmark indices may be hitting new highs, but sentiment towards stocks in the broader market has been doddering over the past two weeks. The advance/ decline ratio (ADR) has remained at 0.85 during this period, reflecting that declining stocks

have outnumbered those advancing.



This trend continues even as blue-chip indices like the S&P BSE Sensex and National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 scale new peaks. Month-to-date, these indices are up over 2 per cent each, while broader market indices — the NSE Nifty Midcap 100 and NSE Nifty Smallcap 100 — have remained flat.



On Friday, the ADR