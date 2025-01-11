Business Standard

Unlisted companies adding capacity at faster clip than listed peers

The concluding part of the series looks at the financials of unlisted firms and examines capex trends

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
Unlisted companies are adding capacity, in the form of factories and much else, faster than their listed peers.
 
Growth in their net fixed assets in 2023-24 (FY24) was 7.5 per cent, according to numbers from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).
 
This is higher than the 6.4 per cent seen for listed companies (chart 1).
 
The data is based on 4,231 unlisted and 3,575 listed firms, all in the non-finance category.
 
The unlisted company data is released with a lag. The December-end figures used here represent roughly one-fifth of the number which is typically available in the CMIE database
