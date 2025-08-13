Up 66% in 6 months, Paytm eyes 24% rally if it clears this hurdle on charts

Paytm stock technical outlook: Paytm stock has been on a roll for the last six months. The stock has rallied as much as 66 per cent since the end of February 2025 from levels of ₹715. Amid this the stock has crossed over the key moving averages across time-frames - i.e. the daily, weekly and monthly scales. On Wednesday, Paytm surged up to 6 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹1,187 - its highest point since January 2022 after the Reserve Bank of India's granted approval to the company to act as an online payment