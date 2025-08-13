Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints positive start; S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at record highs
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, August 13, 2025: GIFT Nifty futures were trading 63 points higher at 24,618
Stock Market LIVE Updates, August 13, 2025: Following strong global cues, Indian equities are expected to start on a positive note. That apart, domestic investors will also assess the retail inflation data released by India on Tuesday and earnings from various companies.
India’s retail inflation cooled to an eight-year low of 1.55 per cent in July from 2.1 per cent in June, aided by a deepening deflation in several food items even as prices of edible oils surged at a pace not seen since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in early 2022. Retail prices rose 1.18 per cent in rural India, and 2.05 per cent in urban areas. READ MORE
That said, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 63 points higher at 24,618.
Gloablly, Asia-Pacific markets edged higher with mainland China's CSI 300 up 0.37 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.94 per cent, Japan's Nikkei up 1.3 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI up 0.38 per cent.
Overnight, Wall Street indices closed higher as consumer price index (CPI) data for July was tamer than expected, soothing investor fears that tariffs are not spiking prices. The CPI rose 0.2 per cent last month after a gain of 0.3 per cent in June, in line with economists' expectations.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite close at fresh record highs on Tuesday, up 1.1 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively. The Dow Jones settled 1.1 per cent higher.
Q1 results today
Bharat Petroleum Corporation, CSB Bank, United Spirits, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Anthem Biosciences, Engineers India, Brainbees Solutions Firstcry, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Copper, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kalpataru, Laxmi India Finance, Samvardhana Motherson International, Muthoot Finance, Nuvama Wealth Management, Pfizer, Samhi Hotels, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, TVS Electronics, and Vishal Mega Mart will release their quarterly earnings on August 13.
Besides, Nykaa, Bharat Dynamics, Honasa Consumer, Suzlon Energy and others will be on radar as they released their earnings post market hours on Tuesday.
IPOs today
BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle intial public offer (IPO) will enter its last day of subscription.
On the SME front, the basis of allotment of ANB Metal Cast Ltd. IPO, Medistep Healthcare Ltd. IPO and Star Imaging & Path Lab Ltd. IPO will be finalised. The subscription window for Icodex Publishing Solutions IPO will close.
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Do you own this defence PSU stock? Analysts predict up to 38% gains post Q1
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) shares are likely to be in the spotlight following its June quarter (Q1FY26) earnings, which surprised the Street with robust margins and healthy execution.
Despite a slight dip in net profit, the defence PSU's solid operational performance and upbeat guidance from brokerages have fuelled bullish sentiment, with some analysts projecting as much as 38 per cent upside from current levels. READ MORE
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US suspects Russian involvement in breach of Federal Court filing system
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investigators have found evidence suggesting Russia's involvement in a recent breach of the US federal court document system, which contained highly sensitive records with information that could reveal sources and people charged with national security crimes, The New York Times reported, citing several people who briefed on the breach.
The disclosure comes as US President Donald Trump is expected to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska on Friday, where Trump is planning to discuss his push to end the war in Ukraine. READ MORE
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi bans Wadhawan brothers for five years in DHFL fund diversion case
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan for five years from the securities market for alleged fund diversion from Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).
The former promoters have also been prohibited from holding any key position in a listed company. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Paytm, Nykaa, NSDL, ONGC, Cochin Shipyard and others will be in focus today. Here's why
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts at Motilal Oswal suggest buying these three stocks today; details
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MCX Stock has broken out of a narrow range on the daily scale with a strong bodied bullish candle. The RSI indicator has given a bullish crossover which confirms the positive momentum. Check out more
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trading guide: Here are key Nifty levels to watch today; two ETFs to buy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty’s attempt at a follow-up rally failed, as the index fell 97 points to close at 24487. After an initial rise in the first hour of trade to 24702, the Nifty reversed direction and fell over 200 points from its high, settling near the day’s low. Here are few stocks recommended by analyst
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US-Pakistan hold talks, reaffirm commitment to fight terrorism in all forms
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The United States and Pakistan held the latest round of the US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad on Tuesday (local time), reaffirming their shared commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
The dialogue was co-chaired by Special Secretary for the United Nations, Nabeel Munir, and US Department of State Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory D. LoGerfo, according to the Joint Statement on US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue, released by the Governments of the United States and Pakistan. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US July budget deficit up 20% Y-o-Y despite record Trump tariff income
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US budget deficit in July climbed 20 per cent this fiscal year compared to the last despite the US taking in record income from President Donald Trump's tariffs, according to Treasury Department data released Tuesday.
The US saw a 273 per cent increase - or $21 billion - in customs revenue in July over the same period last year, the data showed. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India has been recalcitrant in trade talks: US Treasury Secy Bessent
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said several large trade agreements were still waiting to be completed, including with Switzerland and India, but the South Asian country had been "a bit recalcitrant" in talks with the United States.
Bessent told Fox Business Network's "Kudlow" he hoped the Trump administration could wrap up its trade negotiations by the end of October. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Israel in talks to possibly resettle Palestinians from Gaza in South Sudan
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Israel is in discussions with South Sudan about the possibility of resettling Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to the war-torn East African country, part of a wider effort by Israel to facilitate mass emigration from the territory left in ruins by its 22-month offensive against Hamas.
Six people familiar with the matter confirmed the talks to The Associated Press. It's unclear how far the talks have advanced, but if implemented, the plans would amount to transferring people from one war-ravaged land at risk of famine to another, and raise human rights concerns. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tariff turbulence: Tanned hides, tug toys, trade sacks on Trump tightrope
Stock Market LIVE Updates: On an overcast and muggy Friday afternoon, this reporter was walking towards the office of Mohammed Saif, owner of Bestochem, a Kanpur-based company that supplies chemicals for curing and manufacturing leather at tanneries in the city and nearby Unnao. We had just shaken hands and sat down in his modest one-room office to discuss the possible impact of the US’ 50 per cent tariff on leather exports when he said, “Aap galat waqt pe aaye hain” (You have come at the wrong time). READ MORE
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump rebukes Goldman Sachs' economics research on tariff impact
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump rebuked Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon on Tuesday, saying the bank had been wrong about the potential impact of tariffs on the economy and the stock market.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said it was mostly "companies and governments, many of them foreign, picking up the tabs". "But David Solomon and Goldman Sachs refuse to give credit where credit is due," the president said, while taking a dig at the Goldman chief's DJ hobby, which he has since abandoned. READ MORE
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump tariff impact: US kids to see higher price tag on Christmas toys
Stock Market LIVE Updates: For kids in the United States, the tariff imposed by the Donald Trump administration on countries like China may no longer be a child’s play, as toy prices are predicted to touch record highs this Christmas season. However, for India’s toy export industry, which was ready to take giant strides in the sector by bagging heavy orders from the US retail giants like Walmart, Amazon, and Target Corporation, gaining from the China-Plus-One policy, the US tariffs came as a heavy jolt. READ MORE
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump says he may allow lawsuit against Fed chief Powell over renovations
Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump said he is considering allowing a lawsuit to proceed against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over the renovation of the central bank’s headquarters, a project whose cost overruns have drawn scrutiny.
Trump in a social media post on Tuesday resumed his criticism of the Fed chair over the central bank’s decision to hold interest rates steady and again hammered Powell over the renovation work. READ MORE
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite close at fresh record highs, up 1.1 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively. The Dow Jones settled 1.1 per cent higher.
