UPL slips 7%, hits 3-year low on Q3 loss; cautions on weaker Q4FY24

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Shares of UPL hit over three-year low at Rs 498.40, on falling 7 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company reported a net loss of Rs 1,217 crore in December quarter (Q3F24), due to weak operational performance. The stock of pesticides & agrochemicals company had posted net profit of Rs 1,087 crore in a year ago quarter. The stock is trading at its lowest level since November 2020. It has corrected 36 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 780 touched on February 17, 2023. At 10:10 am; UPL was

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com