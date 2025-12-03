Hitachi Energy India's strong Q2 lifts outlook, but valuations look rich

Hitachi Energy India (HEIL) reported strong Q2FY26 results with operating profit margins (OPM) well ahead of its guidance and revenues registering healthy growth. Market leadership, a good balance sheet, a big order book and high return ratios are all positives for the company. However, OPM is expected to moderate from current levels and there could be long gestation periods on high voltage direct current (HVDC) projects.

How did Hitachi Energy India perform in Q2FY26 on margins and revenues?

HEIL reported an OPM of 16.3 per cent (rising 920 basis points year-on-year), well ahead of guidance, supported by 18 per cent