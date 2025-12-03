Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 08:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Hitachi Energy India's strong Q2 lifts outlook, but valuations look rich

Hitachi Energy India's strong Q2 lifts outlook, but valuations look rich

Hitachi Energy India posted strong Q2FY26 margins and revenue on a solid order book and export demand, but HVDC's long gestation and rich valuations may cap gains despite an upbeat outlook

The logo of Hitachi is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland
premium

HEIL reported an OPM of 16.3 per cent (rising 920 basis points year-on-year), well ahead of guidance, supported by 18 per cent year-on-year revenue growth.

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Hitachi Energy India (HEIL) reported strong Q2FY26 results with operating profit margins (OPM) well ahead of its guidance and revenues registering healthy growth. Market leadership, a good balance sheet, a big order book and high return ratios are all positives for the company. However, OPM is expected to moderate from current levels and there could be long gestation periods on high voltage direct current (HVDC) projects.
 
How did Hitachi Energy India perform in Q2FY26 on margins and revenues?
 
HEIL reported an OPM of 16.3 per cent (rising 920 basis points year-on-year), well ahead of guidance, supported by 18 per cent
Topics : Stock Market News Hitachi Energy India The Compass Market news
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon