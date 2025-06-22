Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Value fashion retail finds its fit while premium struggles to measure up

Embroiders a strong edge with affordability, scale, and a shift to organised retail

Structural tailwinds shaped FY25 — rising aspirations across Tier-II, -III, and -IV markets, the shift from unorganised to organised retail, deeper private-label penetration, wider ass­o­r­tments, and faster network expansion.

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
Listed value fashion retailers pulled ahead of premium and branded apparel in 2024-25 (FY25) and are well positioned to sustain strong growth in 2025-26 despite a high base. Trent remained an outlier, but most branded and premium retailers delivered subdued revenue growth in the January-March quarter (Q4) and across FY25. 
Their robust operational performance came through in stock returns: the four value fashion retailers — Vishal Mega Mart (VMM), V-Mart Retail, Baazar Style Retail (Style Baazar), and V2 Retail — gained an average of 19 per cent over the past three months, versus 10 per cent for premium and branded
