Varun Beverages part of trillion-rupee club; growth strong across regions

Even as its consumer peers are struggling on volume and revenue growth, VBL outperformed its peers by a wide margin. Sales in the quarter surged 37.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,893 crore. Growth was largely driven by a volume uptick of 24.7 per cent.

Given the sharp uptick, it is now part of the trillion-rupee club, with its market capitalisation at Rs 1.01 trillion. The stock is one of the best performers in the consumer space as well as the S&P BSE 200, of which it is a constituent. It has logged gains of 120 per cent over the past year, with 42 per cent contribution coming in six months.