Varun Beverages ready to bottle in gains on robust volume growth

Pepsico bottler Varun Beverages (VBL) reported topline growth of 29 per cent and volume growth of 30 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis in Q1CY25. However, there was a decline in consolidated realisation due to lower realisation in brands in South Africa.

The company’s revenue touched ₹5,680 crore, while gross profit stood at ₹3,151 crore, up 25.5 per cent Y-o-Y with a gross margin of 55.5 per cent, down 161 basis points Y-o-Y. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin also dropped by 20 bps on a Y-o-Y basis while Ebitda surged to ₹1,264 crore, up