Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 10:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Varun Beverages ready to bottle in gains on robust volume growth

Varun Beverages ready to bottle in gains on robust volume growth

The organic volume growth was 15.5 per cent Y-o-Y apart from the consolidation of South Africa & DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Varun beverages
Premium

VBL is confident of clocking double-digit growth for CY25, backed by capacity expansion in Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. In addition, two more facilities will be in production by May.

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pepsico bottler Varun Beverages (VBL) reported topline growth of 29 per cent and volume growth of 30 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis in Q1CY25. However, there was a decline in consolidated realisation due to lower realisation in brands in South Africa.
 
The company’s revenue touched ₹5,680 crore, while gross profit stood at ₹3,151 crore, up 25.5 per cent Y-o-Y with a gross margin of 55.5 per cent, down 161 basis points Y-o-Y. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin also dropped by 20 bps on a Y-o-Y basis while Ebitda surged to ₹1,264 crore, up
Topics : Varun Beverages Soft drinks fruit juice South Africa

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon