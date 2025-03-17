Monday, March 17, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Varun Beverages' stock correction overdone; growth prospects strong

Varun Beverages' stock correction overdone; growth prospects strong

The Street believes that the correction is overdone and that the company has multiple growth opportunities in India and the African market

Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Having slumped 33 per cent from its three-month highs, the stock of Varun Beverages has recouped half of those losses over the past fortnight. The drop in stock prices was due to concerns related to competition and slower volume growth in the India business. The stock is currently trading at Rs 507 a share.
 
However, the Street believes that the correction is overdone and that the company has multiple growth opportunities in India and the African market. Further, there could be a near-term volume surge given the onset of the summer season, which is the peak period for the Pepsi
Topics : Varun Beverages Compass Markets stock markets

