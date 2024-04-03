Sensex (    %)
                             
Vedanta gains 14% in five sessions. Here are four factors fuelling rally

Commodity major's stock has hit its highest level since February 2023

Anil Agarwal
Anil Agarwal, (Photo: Bloomberg)

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Shares of Anil Agarwal-led commodity major Vedanta are up for a fifth straight trading session on Wednesday. After soaring 14 per cent in these five sessions, the stock has hit its highest level since February 2023. Here are five factors behind the rally:
 
China optimism
The rally comes amid encouraging economic data from China, the world’s largest consumer of several commodities. Data released on Sunday showed China's manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in six months in March. The data triggered a rally in the prices of most global metals. As Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta is a leading producer and supplier

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

