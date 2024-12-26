Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 09:16 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Vedanta stock set for growth amid aluminium price surge, de-merger plans

Vedanta stock set for growth amid aluminium price surge, de-merger plans

Aluminium prices have been driven by record high alumina prices which squeezed smelter margins

Vedanta
Premium

Image: Bloomberg

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aluminium has a favourable price trend going into CY2025. Aluminium prices, which averaged $2,381 per tonne in 2QFY25, have now recovered to $2,600 per tonne, driven by high alumina prices on global bauxite supply concerns, improving demand from China and revocation of export rebates on aluminium products from China.
 
Aluminium prices have been driven by record high alumina prices which squeezed smelter margins. This was due to a series of global supply chain disruptions amid better demand as aluminium production in China ramped up.
 
The cost of alumina accounts for over 50 per cent of the cost of aluminium, compared
Topics : Vedanta steel Aluminium Prices Vedanta Ebitda Stock

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon