Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Vertis InvIT weighs public listing to tap deeper domestic capital pools

Vertis InvIT weighs public listing to tap deeper domestic capital pools

Backed by KKR and OTPP, Vertis InvIT is evaluating a shift to a publicly listed structure as domestic institutional demand, liquidity and regulatory support reshape India's InvIT market

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market
premium

According to ratings agency Icra, trading volumes in public InvITs rose 128.23 per cent over the last two years, reflecting growing investor confidence in yield-generating assets

Prachi Pisal Satara
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vertis Infrastructure Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) backed by global investment firm KKR and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, is evaluating a shift from a privately listed structure to a publicly listed InvIT, with initial discussions around an initial public offering underway, amid rising domestic investor participation, improving liquidity and evolving regulatory norms in India’s infrastructure investment landscape.
 
Why is Vertis InvIT considering a public listing?
 
“There is internal deliberation underway on converting the InvIT from a privately listed structure to a publicly listed one,” Gaurav Chandna, executive director and joint chief executive officer of Vertis InvIT, told Business Standard.
Topics : IPO infrastructure initial public offering (IPO)
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon