Vertis InvIT weighs public listing to tap deeper domestic capital pools

Vertis Infrastructure Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) backed by global investment firm KKR and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, is evaluating a shift from a privately listed structure to a publicly listed InvIT, with initial discussions around an initial public offering underway, amid rising domestic investor participation, improving liquidity and evolving regulatory norms in India’s infrastructure investment landscape.

Why is Vertis InvIT considering a public listing?

“There is internal deliberation underway on converting the InvIT from a privately listed structure to a publicly listed one,” Gaurav Chandna, executive director and joint chief executive officer of Vertis InvIT, told Business Standard.