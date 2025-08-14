Vishal Mega Mart shares pare gains after zooming 8% post Q1; buy or sell?

Vishal Mega Mart share price today: Shares of retail-chain store operator Vishal Mega Mart, rallied on the bourses on Thursday, August 14, 2025, on the back of a healthy set of quarterly results for the April-June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26).

Vishal Mega Mart shares climbed 7.6 per cent to hit a high of ₹155.45 per share on the BSE in the intraday trade today, while it advanced 7.9 per cent on the NSE to hit a high of ₹155.60.

The stock, however, pared gains to trade 0.75 per cent higher on the NSE at 10:00