Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Vishal Mega Mart shares pare gains after zooming 8% post Q1; buy or sell?

Vishal Mega Mart shares pare gains after zooming 8% post Q1; buy or sell?

Vishal Mega Mart shares were buzzing in trade on August 14 after the company reported its Q1 resultss. Read on to find out brokerages' stock analysis and company outlook

Vishal Mega Mart share price today
premium

Vishal Mega Mart share price rallied 8 per cent in the intraday trade today

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vishal Mega Mart share price today: Shares of retail-chain store operator Vishal Mega Mart, rallied on the bourses on Thursday, August 14, 2025, on the back of a healthy set of quarterly results for the April-June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26).
 
Vishal Mega Mart shares climbed 7.6 per cent to hit a high of ₹155.45 per share on the BSE in the intraday trade today, while it advanced 7.9 per cent on the NSE to hit a high of ₹155.60.
 
The stock, however, pared gains to trade 0.75 per cent higher on the NSE at 10:00
Topics : The Smart Investor Markets Vishal Mega Mart Buzzing stocks Q1 results
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon