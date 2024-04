Shares of low-cost airline IndiGo, owned and operated by InterGlobe Aviation, hit record high on the bourses soon after reports of pilot crisis at Vistara emerged. The development saw airfares surge by around 25 per cent on select routes.

In this backdrop, shares of IndiGo hit a lifetime peak of Rs 3,68.5 on April 2, 2024 at the bourses, and has gained 2.4 per cent on the bourses in April. By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has risen 1.4 per cent during the period.