Voda Idea stock jumps 4% as GQG leads strong anchor book demand for FPO

Vodafone Idea stock price reaction as Rs 18,000 crore FPO opens for subscription: Shares of Vodafone Idea jumped 4.3 per cent to Rs 13.48 in Thursday's intra-day deal, as the telecom's Rs 18,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO), which opens today for public, received strong response from anchor investors, including the famed GQG Partners.

Voda Idea stock touched a high of Rs 13.48 and a low of Rs 13.08 in trades so far on the BSE. At 09:20 am, Voda Idea stock quoted with a gain of 3.5 per cent at Rs 13.37. Vodafone Idea counter had seen trades of