Voltas pins recovery hopes on festive demand after Q1 revenue slump

Voltas pins recovery hopes on festive demand after Q1 revenue slump

Voltas Q1 revenue fell 20% on unseasonal rains and weaker AC sales, with margins hit; management expects festive season and "second summer" demand to aid recovery

Voltas’s market share in room ACs stood at 17.8 per cent for Q1 FY26 (against 19.5 per cent in Q1 FY25) and was 19.3 per cent in June 2025 (versus 21.1 per cent in June 2024 exit).

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Voltas’ revenues for the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26 were impacted badly by unseasonal rains. A leader in domestic air conditioners (ACs), the company’s revenues dipped 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,940 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 58 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹180 crore and the margin contracted 410 bp Y-o-Y to 4.5 per cent. PAT declined 58 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹140 crore. Depreciation and interest costs increased 38 per cent and 39 per cent Y-o-Y respectively.
 
Management of this Tata group home appliances maker highlighted that growth momentum turned adverse in
