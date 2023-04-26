close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Volume driven strategy could sustain growth for Nestle, say analysts

Valuations however leave little room for gains on the upside

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
Photo: Reuters
Premium

Photo: Reuters

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 8:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nestlé delivered an encouraging performance in the March 2023 quarter. Sales were up 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,830 crore (Rs 4,260 crore in the previous quarter) with domestic and export sales up 21.2 per cent and 24.9 per cent YoY respectively while net profit rose 25.8 per cent YoY. However, the gross margins contracted 149 basis points YoY to 53.8 per cent on higher raw material prices, particularly milk and its derivatives, as well as wheat flour and edible oil. The operating profit grew 19.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,110 crore while the operating profit margins contracted by 24 basis points YoY to 23 per cent. Net profit grew 25.8 per cent YoY to Rs 750 crore.
Despite margin contraction, the performance is commendable given steady inflation across the range of food commodities Nestlé processes. Volumes were up, and the company succeeded in passing on some of the higher raw material costs. There were also signs inflation may moderate i
Or

Also Read

Nestle India net profit jumps 23.9%, all products see double-digit growth

Nestle India dividend 2023: FMCG giant to consider dividend pay on April 12

Nestle India net profit up 24.7 per cent in January-March quarter

Nestle has bigger appetite for India; increasing presence in rurban markets

Dec quarter net up 65%, Nestle announces final dividend of Rs 75 per share

NSE Indices tweaks methodology before RIL-Jio Financial demerger

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger may pave way for Adani Enterprises' Sensex inclusion

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

Siemens hits record high; stock surges 22% thus far in calendar year 2023

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

Topics : Compass Nestle India Valuations FMCG

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 8:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger may pave way for Adani Enterprises' Sensex inclusion

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
3 min read

Share market reverse intraday losses on Wed, shrug off US recession fears

shares, markets, results
2 min read

Bitcoin begins to test inflection point while momentum slows: Report

Bitcoin
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

Wipro
3 min read

Siemens hits record high; stock surges 22% thus far in calendar year 2023

The logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen in Zurich, Switzerland
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

New dividend, bonus share policy to create value for Gujarat PSUs: Analysts

Live stock market trading action
4 min read

Stock of this digital transformation solutions provider soars 33% in 2 days

markets
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

RVNL, TWL, Rites: Railway stocks back on bull's radar, may rise up to 25%

Vande Bharat Express
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Stocks to watch: Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Glenmark Pharma, IHCL, Raymond

Mutual funds drive markets to lifetime highs
4 min read
Web Exclusive

HDFC Securities recommends Buy on Triveni Engineering, NFL; check why

technicals
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon