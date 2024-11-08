Business Standard
Volume growth, margins lead to earnings upgrade for Page Industries

Demand improved sequentially and uptick during the festival season helped liquidate trade inventory by three days

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

Page Industries reported sales growth of 11 per cent in Q2FY25 and volume growth of 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
Demand improved sequentially and uptick during the festival season helped liquidate trade inventory by three days.
 
The implementation of an auto replenishment system (ARS) has improved inventory management for distributors.
 
Primary growth was lagging secondary growth due to high trade inventory and this will help normalise it.
 
E-commerce and quick commerce growth has accelerated.
 
In H1FY25, ecommerce growth was 41 per cent.
 
Sales grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,250 crore and sales volume was up 6.7 per cent
