Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Volume outlook, e-auction premiums remain positive for Coal India stock

Volume outlook, e-auction premiums remain positive for Coal India stock

Given a strong volume outlook, e-auction premiums and assuming lower operating costs, the long-term outlook remains positive

Coal India
Premium

Coal India

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Q2FY25 revenue for Coal India (CIL) was reported at Rs 30,700 crore (down 6 per cent year-on-year or Y-o-Y and 16 per cent sequentially).
 
The blended average selling price was Rs 1,622/tonne (down 6 per cent Y-o-Y and 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter or Q-o-Q).
 
Adjusted operating profit stood at Rs 7,200 crore (down 20 per cent Y-o-Y and 38 per cent Q-o-Q) due to lower-than-expected e-auction volumes and higher costs.
 
The adjusted operating profit/tonne stood at Rs 426/tonne (down 17 per cent Y-o-Y and 27 per cent Q-o-Q). Adjusted net profit came in at Rs 6,300 crore (down 22
Topics : Coal India stock market trading Power Sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon