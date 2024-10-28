Volume outlook, e-auction premiums remain positive for Coal India stock

The Q2FY25 revenue for Coal India (CIL) was reported at Rs 30,700 crore (down 6 per cent year-on-year or Y-o-Y and 16 per cent sequentially).

The blended average selling price was Rs 1,622/tonne (down 6 per cent Y-o-Y and 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter or Q-o-Q).

Adjusted operating profit stood at Rs 7,200 crore (down 20 per cent Y-o-Y and 38 per cent Q-o-Q) due to lower-than-expected e-auction volumes and higher costs.

The adjusted operating profit/tonne stood at Rs 426/tonne (down 17 per cent Y-o-Y and 27 per cent Q-o-Q). Adjusted net profit came in at Rs 6,300 crore (down 22