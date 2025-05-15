Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 10:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Volume over margins may weigh on automotive firm Eicher Motors earnings

Volume over margins may weigh on automotive firm Eicher Motors earnings

The volume uptick was led by product interventions at attractive price points and brand activation and marketing efforts

Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield
Premium

The brokerage expects Royal Enfield to deliver a much slower 7 per cent earnings growth over FY25-27.

Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading automotive firm Eicher Motors delivered a better-than-expected performance in the March quarter, driven by robust revenue growth. Despite strong volumes, the company fell short on the margin front. 
With ongoing investments in new product development and elevated marketing expenses, margins are likely to remain under pressure in the near term. As a result, earnings estimates have been revised downwards in view of profitability concerns. 
Given the stock’s 15 per cent gain over the past three months and its premium valuations, most brokerages remain cautious about its near-term prospects. 
In Q4, while standalone revenues came in below estimates, consolidated revenues
Topics : two wheeler market Eicher Motors Eicher Motors shares Q4 Results Motorcycles Electric Vehicles stock markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon