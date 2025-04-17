Volume, realisations likely to drive gains for sugar companies' stocks

The sugar industry had flat production year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (Q4FY25) at around 6.8 million tonnes. But higher realisations per tonne could drive March quarter results. The government allowed export of 1 million tonnes which was a boost. The industry enjoyed an up to 10 per cent increase in ex-mill prices and prices may stay firm going into off-season with overall production falling 18 per cent to 26 million tonnes (post diversions) until March 31.

The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) expects pan-India sugar production to reduce 19 per cent to 26 million tonnes