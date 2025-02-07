Business Standard

Volume trends in cigarettes, FMCG key for ITC as Q3 disappoints

Cigarettes and FMCG margin contracted due to inflation in input costs

ITC
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ITC delivered disappointing results with earnings before interest and tax or Ebit margin down in cigarettes and FMCG segments. No tax hikes were announced for cigarettes in the Budget, which is a positive. The stock was the biggest loser in the Sensex on Friday falling 2.34 per cent
 
ITC reported net sales of Rs 17,050 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), up 8.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Cigarette sales (net of tax) grew 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y, and volume rose 6 per cent. FMCG sales rose 4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,420 crore, led
Topics : ITC FMCG sector Cigarettes tax hikes

