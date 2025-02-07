Volume trends in cigarettes, FMCG key for ITC as Q3 disappoints

ITC delivered disappointing results with earnings before interest and tax or Ebit margin down in cigarettes and FMCG segments. No tax hikes were announced for cigarettes in the Budget, which is a positive. The stock was the biggest loser in the Sensex on Friday falling 2.34 per cent

ITC reported net sales of Rs 17,050 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), up 8.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Cigarette sales (net of tax) grew 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y, and volume rose 6 per cent. FMCG sales rose 4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,420 crore, led