What could move stock markets in H2 2025? Check outlook, Nifty Dec target

With Dalal Street preparing to end the first half of calendar year 2025 near record highs, analysts believe the strong momentum in equities may continue in the second half as well as strong macroeconomic tailwinds could overshadow global risks.

At the headline level, they anticipate the benchmark Nifty index to rise up to 6 per cent from the current levels over the next six months amid intermittent bouts of correction triggered mostly by global (tariff, oil prices, geopolitics) events.

Domestic triggers for the markets, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and chief investment officer at Equinomics Research, would include