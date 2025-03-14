What fund managers bought and sold during the market's February rout?

The Indian equity market witnessed a significant downturn in February, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index dropping nearly 6 per cent to its lowest level in nine months. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices plummeted 11 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, marking their worst decline since March 2020. The Nifty’s losing streak extended to a fifth consecutive month, its longest since 1996. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) drove the selling, offloading Rs 53,200 crore worth of equities. However, domestic mutual funds (MFs) injected Rs 36,200 crore into the market, partially offsetting the outflows. Against this